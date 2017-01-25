Toggle navigation
Star 101.9 - Hawaii's Alternative
Star 101.9 - Hawaii's Alternative
On-Air
Hudson & Scotty B
Jon Manuel
Kevin Jones
Maleko's Room
Sejika
Mary Jane
Music
Playlist
Rate the Music You Hear
Concerts
Music News
Events
Concert Calendar
Oceanic VIP Music Hall
Storm Watch
Photo Gallery
Connect
Sign Up for e-mail alerts
Join us on Facebook
Follow Us on Twitter
Philanthropy
Employment Opportunities
Internship Opportunities
Advertise with us
Contests
Foodland Game Day Party
Win The Bud light Best Seat In The House
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Free Movie Friday with Atom Tickets
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Listen To Rag'N'Bone Man's Breakout Hit 'Human'
Taking Back Sunday | March 26 at The Republik
57 Misheard Lyrics
Kaleo The Handprint Tour | April 28th at The Republik
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Your Opinion Counts
previous
next
Gasol's dominant performance highlights NBA Fast Break
Jan. 25: Dunks of the Day
Holland is Colorado bound in MLB.com FastCast - 1/25/17
1/25/17: MLB.com FastCast
Man Trapped in Truck for Days After Driving Off Cliff
Red Panda Escapes Zoo, May Be Roaming Neighborhoods
"Stanger Things" actress is the new face of Calvin Klein
Town Flooded With Calls Meant for Sex Line
Is that a Fender in your pocket or are you just glad to see me?
Boy, 14, Blackmails Teacher Over Sex
Police Dashcam Captures Commuter Train Colliding With FedEx Truck
Kid Asks Permission to Swear (VIDEO)
x
See Full Playlist
Star 101.9
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from Star 101.9 to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.